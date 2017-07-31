Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Garnering increased trade buzz
Trade interest in Kintzler has been high in the last 24 hours, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
The groundball arm has also improved his velocity in recent seasons, becoming a capable back-end bullpen weapon who's earned the Twins' closer job and compiling 45 saves in the last two seasons. His increased giddy-up hasn't helped build up his K/9, though, as it stands at a tepid 5.4. Any club that acquires Kintzler likely would install him as a setup man, which would rob his fantasy owners of the role that propped up his value. If the Twins ship him out, that closer picture would be wide-open, with a possible mix of three or more arms that may be led by Taylor Rogers. It could get ugly for fantasy purposes.
