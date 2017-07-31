Trade interest in Kintzler has been high in the last 24 hours, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The groundball arm has also improved his velocity in recent seasons, becoming a capable back-end bullpen weapon who's earned the Twins' closer job and compiling 45 saves in the last two seasons. His increased giddy-up hasn't helped build up his K/9, though, as it stands at a tepid 5.4. Any club that acquires Kintzler likely would install him as a setup man, which would rob his fantasy owners of the role that propped up his value. If the Twins ship him out, that closer picture would be wide-open, with a possible mix of three or more arms that may be led by Taylor Rogers. It could get ugly for fantasy purposes.