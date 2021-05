Koch was promoted to Double-A Wichita. He had two strikeouts and a walk in a scoreless inning in his only appearance this season for High-A Cedar Rapids.

Koch missed the 2019 season after Tommy John surgery, and he was later released by Tampa Bay and signed with Minnesota. Koch was 2-1 with a 1.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and .167 BAA across 15.1 innings over 13 appearances at High-A in 2018 before the injury. He appeared in spring training in 2020, but didn't pitch in organized baseball in 2020.