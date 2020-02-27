Twins' Brandon Koch: Returns from Tommy John surgery
Koch gave up a run on a home run in one inning of work in Wednesday's split squad spring training game against Philadelphia.
Koch missed the 2019 season after Tommy John surgery, and was later released by Tampa Bay and signed with Minnesota. Koch was 2-1 with a 1.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and .167 BAA across 15.1 innings over 13 appearances at High-A in 2018 before the injury. He'll try to show he's healthy and prove he can be an impact reliever.
