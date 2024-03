Headrick was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Headrick was in the running for one of the Twins' final bullpen spots but ultimately came up short. The left-hander posted a 2.84 ERA and 3:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings this spring. He split time between the rotation and bullpen at St. Paul last season and could be used as a swingman again in 2024.