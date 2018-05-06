Twins' Brock Stassi: Returns from inactive list
Stassi (undisclosed) was reinstated from the temporary inactive list for Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Stassi was placed on the inactive list Tuesday for an undisclosed reason, but returns with the Twins purchasing the contract of catcher Bobby Wilson.
