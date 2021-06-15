Stassi agreed Tuesday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Philadelphia selected Stassi in the 33rd round of the 2011 first-year player draft, and he ended up making his MLB debut with the club six years later in his age-27 season. After posting an unremarkable .573 OPS in 90 plate appearances, Stassi was designated for assignment in August of that year and has since bounced around between multiple organizations and leagues. The now-31-year-old most recently appeared for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, turning in four multi-hit games in 13 total contests for the club. He will report to the Phillies' Double-A affiliate in Reading as he begins his second stint in the organization.