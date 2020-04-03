Play

Stassi was released by the Athletics in March, Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old first baseman has bounced around, from the Phillies to the Twins in 2017 and 2018, then to independent ball, and then to the Giants and A's in 2019 and 2020. His top skill is walking at a high clip, but he has never flashed enough power to profile at first base.

