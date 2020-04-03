Brock Stassi: Back on open market
Stassi was released by the Athletics in March, Baseball America reports.
The 30-year-old first baseman has bounced around, from the Phillies to the Twins in 2017 and 2018, then to independent ball, and then to the Giants and A's in 2019 and 2020. His top skill is walking at a high clip, but he has never flashed enough power to profile at first base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The All-Scott White Team
What would the quintessential Scott White team look like? He reveals his favorite player at...
-
The All-Frank Stampfl Team
Who should you target at each position this season? Frank Stampfl offers his favorites across...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Wong
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
We've all gotten used to high-end starting pitchers going earlier than ever, but is some correction...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Gavin Lux
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...