The Giants signed Stassi to a minor-league contract Sunday.

Stassi was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento and made an immediate impact in his organizational debut, finishing 3-for-4 with a double Sunday in the affiliate's 4-1 loss to El Paso. The 29-year-old, who had been playing for the New Britain Bees of the independent Atlantic League before signing with the Giants, logged his only MLB action in 2017 with the Phillies. He appeared in 51 contests at the big-league level that season, slashing .167/.278/.295.

