Stassi was placed on the temporarily inactive list for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

No word has come forth as to why he's inactive, but the minor-league rules regarding inactivity are relatively loose, so there's a chance he'll be back in action pretty soon. Stassi was batting .226 with two homers and 10 RBI prior to this move.

