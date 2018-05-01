Twins' Brock Stassi: Inactive for Triple-A
Stassi was placed on the temporarily inactive list for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
No word has come forth as to why he's inactive, but the minor-league rules regarding inactivity are relatively loose, so there's a chance he'll be back in action pretty soon. Stassi was batting .226 with two homers and 10 RBI prior to this move.
