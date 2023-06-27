Minnesota placed Stewart on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow soreness, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

There is no timetable for Stewart's return to the Twins' bullpen, but for now it doesn't sound like an overly serious diagnosis. He's been brilliant so far this season, boasting a 0.70 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 25.2 innings of relief.