Stewart allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the White Sox.
Stewart has thrown 11.1 scoreless innings to begin the season with a 15:6 K:BB ratio. He hasn't finished any games or had any save chances with Jhoan Duran injured as he's been used primarily in the eighth inning. However, he's amassed six holds.
More News
-
Twins' Brock Stewart: Earns first hold•
-
Twins' Brock Stewart: Could get closing chances early on•
-
Twins' Brock Stewart: Back from injured list•
-
Twins' Brock Stewart: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Brock Stewart: Bullpen scheduled for 25 pitches•
-
Twins' Brock Stewart: Advances to mound work•