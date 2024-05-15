Twins athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Tuesday that Stewart didn't resume throwing this past weekend as anticipated and has since received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his right shoulder, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. "We have to get his arm strength where it needs to be," Paparesta said of Stewart. "We have to get his range of motion where it needs to be...But we hope to see him throwing here in the short term."

Paparesta admitted that he might have initially been overzealous with his prediction that Stewart would start throwing again last weekend, but the right-hander doesn't seem to have suffered any major setback in his recovery from tendinitis. Once the injection takes full effect within the next few days, Stewart could start playing catch before gradually advancing to throwing off a mound and facing hitters. When he returns from the 15-day injured list, Stewart will be a key part of the bridge to closer Jhoan Duran.