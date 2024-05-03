The Twins placed Stewart on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder tendinitis.

Stewart's scoreless streak came to an end during Wednesday's win over the White Sox, as he allowed a home run to Korey Lee in the seventh inning. He'll now miss at least the next two weeks due to his shoulder, leaving Minnesota without one of its most dominant relievers through the first month of the season. Kody Funderburk was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.