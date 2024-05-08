Stewart said a recent MRI on his right shoulder "looked good," and he's hopeful to resume throwing this weekend, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stewart was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right shoulder tendinitis, and fortunately for him, the injury doesn't look to be any more significant than that. If Stewart is able to resume playing catch this weekend, he would have an outside chance at returning from the IL when first eligible May 17. Stewart recorded an 0.68 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 13.1 innings while gathering seven holds in 13 appearances prior to landing on the shelf.