Buxton (knee) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first rehab game with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday.

Buxton played seven innings in center field before being lifted from the game. He could need another rehab game or two before being reinstated from the 10-day injured list, but Buxton's return to the 26-man active roster is coming soon. He's been out for most of May with right knee inflammation.