Thielbar struck out two batters in a scoreless inning and earned a save over the Mariners on Monday.
Thielbar faced the heart of Seattle's lineup after Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect eighth inning. It was Thielbar's third save of the year and first since April 29. He lowered his ERA to 6.14 with a 9:3 K:BB through 7.1 innings. Duran should still see most of the save chances in Minnesota but the team may elect for more of a committee approach for now.
More News
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Lands another save•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Converts first save•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Sharp in second rehab appearance•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Nearing rehab assignment•