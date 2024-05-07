Thielbar struck out two batters in a scoreless inning and earned a save over the Mariners on Monday.

Thielbar faced the heart of Seattle's lineup after Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect eighth inning. It was Thielbar's third save of the year and first since April 29. He lowered his ERA to 6.14 with a 9:3 K:BB through 7.1 innings. Duran should still see most of the save chances in Minnesota but the team may elect for more of a committee approach for now.