Thielbar (hamstring) gave up a home run with four strikeouts and no walks over two innings Thursday for Triple-A St. Paul. He could be activated from the injured list this weekend, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Theilbar has made two appearances for Triple-A St. Paul during his rehab sting and given up one run over three innings with a 5:1 K:BB ratio. The Twins had wanted him to make two appearances, so he looks ready to return.