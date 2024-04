Thielbar allowed a hit and recorded one out to pick up a save over the Angels on Friday.

Thielbar entered a 5-2 game with two outs and two runners on base. He gave up an RBI single to Zach Neto -- which was charged to Matt Bowman -- before closing out the contest. It was Thielbar's first save of the season. He now owns a 10.38 ERA with 4:2 K:BB through 4.1 frames.