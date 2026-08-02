Cubs' Caleb Thielbar: Earns third save

Thielbar earned the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

With Jacob Webb used in the eighth inning against the heart of the Yankees' order, Thielbar was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and worked around a leadoff single to earn his first save since April 21. The 39-year-old Thielbar owns a 3.97 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB to go along with seven holds and three saves across 34 innings this season, though he shouldn't be counted on as a reliable source of saves with Daniel Palencia (elbow) nearing a rehab assignment.