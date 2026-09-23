Thielbar (3-4) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits over one inning in Tuesday's 8-2 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Thielbar worked a scoreless 11th inning before returning for the 12th, but that's when things went south for the left-hander. Thielbar allowed the first batter he faced to drive home the inherited runner at second, and by the time the frame ended, the Marlins had built a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Thielbar's ERA rose to 4.99, and this was the first outing in which he allowed more than one earned run since Aug. 16.

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