Cubs' Caleb Thielbar: Struggles continue Friday

Thielbar allowed two runs on three hits while retiring just one batter in relief during Friday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

After seven strong innings from new Chicago starter Kevin Gausman in which he allowed just two runs, Thielbar quickly ran into some trouble in the eighth. The lefty got the hook before Trent Thornton finished out the frame to earn a hold. Thielbar has been struggling recently with a 17.18 ERA across his last five appearances, which has pushed his overall ERA up to 5.30. With Thornton, Jacob Webb and Ryan Zeferjahn all seemingly ahead of him in the bullpen pecking order, and Daniel Palencia (elbow) expected back soon, Thielbar doesn't have a ton of fantasy value at the moment.