Gimenez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored during Sunday's win over Arizona.

This was just the sixth start in August for Gimenez, so while it was a noteworthy performance, he isn't receiving enough playing time to move the needle in the majority of the fantasy settings. Additionally, Gimenez's .204/.323/.372 slash line is nothing to write home about.