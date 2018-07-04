Gimenez was designated for assignment Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The Cubs promoted Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa to replace Gimenez as the backup catcher to No. 1 option Willson Contreras. Gimenez appeared in 12 games for the Cubs, managing just four hits and three walks over 32 plate appearances. The 35-year-old is expected to pass through waivers unclaimed and report to Iowa within the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories