Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Gets start Sunday
Gimenez is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.
The Cubs are giving Willson Contreras a day off, so Gimenez will slide into the lineup for the series finale. The veteran backstop is primarily known for his defense, so he's really only a fantasy option in deeper formats.
More News
-
Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Called up from Iowa•
-
Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Expected to open year in minors•
-
Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Looking like backup catcher•
-
Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Hits first spring home run•
-
Cubs' Chris Gimenez: Inks minor-league deal with Cubs•
-
Twins' Chris Gimenez: Outrighted off 40-man•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...