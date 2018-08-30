Gimenez was traded from the Cubs to the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Bobby Wilson (ankle) and a player to be named later or cash, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gimenez has spent most of the season at Triple-A, appearing in just 12 games for the Cubs and slashing a brutal .143/.219/.143 before being designated for assignment in July. He'll serve as organizational catching depth for the Twins.