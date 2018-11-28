Chris Gimenez: Retires and heads into coaching
Gimenez has apparently retired from professional baseball after joining the Dodgers' organization as their game-planning coach ahead of the 2019 season, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.
Gimenez spent a majority of this past year at the Triple-A level, though he did play in 25 major-league games split between the Cubs and Twins. He wound up competing in a total of 386 contests across the last 10 seasons and will hang up his cleats with 202 hits, 24 home runs and 89 RBI.
