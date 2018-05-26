Gimenez was called up to the big-league team Saturday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Gimenez has been struggling offensively at Triple-A Iowa, batting .224/.316/.276 in 136 plate appearances, but he is very familiar with Yu Darvish and it seems the Cubs want to make life a little easier for their $126 million pitcher. With Victor Caratini sent down in a corresponding move, Gimenez is in line to serve the primary backup in addition to being Darvish's personal catcher.