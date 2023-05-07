Solano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Solano started each of the past three games at first base, going 0-for-8 with three strikeouts to drop his season-long average to .253. The Twins recalled the lefty-hitting Alex Kirilloff from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, and he'll enter the lineup at first base Sunday against Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill. Kirilloff could end up seeing the bulk of the playing time versus righties moving forward, though Solano will likely remain a mainstay in the lineup versus southpaws.
