Julien went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays.

The 25-year-old Canadian put together a solid performance in Toronto as the Twins' leadoff hitter. The multi-hit performance was Julien's first since April 27, snapping a slump that had seen him hit just .097 (3-for-31) over the prior 12 games, while the steal was his fourth of the season, establishing a new career high after he swiped three in 109 games last year as a rookie.