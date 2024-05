Julien went 1-for-2 with two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Friday's win over Boston.

Julien was stuck in an 0-for-11 drought since his last hit April 27. The lefty slugger drove in a run with a third-inning single before drawing a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. He's now slashing .222/.342/.485 with 14 RBI and two stolen bases through 31 appearances.