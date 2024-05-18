Julien isn't in the Twins' lineup Saturday versus Cleveland.
With lefty Logan Allen set to take the mound for the Guardians, Julien and his career .545 OPS against southpaws will stay put in Minnesota's dugout. Kyle Farmer will get the nod to start at second base instead and bat eighth.
