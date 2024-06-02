Julien had a meeting with manager Rocco Baldelli and subsequently met with teammates after Sunday's win over the Astros, which could indicate the second baseman is headed to Triple-A St. Paul as Royce Lewis (quadriceps) is set to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athleticreports.

Julien hit out of the No. 9 hole Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a walk, which dropped his season slash line to .207/.309/.367 through 58 games. The 25-year-old has a 34 percent strikeout rate this year, and the return of Lewis provides an opportunity for Julien to get back on track in a lower-pressure environment. The Twins have yet to make an official announcement regarding Lewis and who he'll replace on the MLB roster.