Julien will start at second base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's contest against the Mets.
It marks the third straight game that Julien has batted leadoff and the eighth game in a row that he's been in the lineup. Previous leadoff man Matt Wallner is hitting third for the Twins on Tuesday.
