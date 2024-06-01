site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Edouard Julien: Breather versus left-hander
Julien is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Astros.
Julien will head to the bench as Minnesota takes on southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound Saturday. Kyle Farmer will draw the start at second base and bat seventh versus Houston.
