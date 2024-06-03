The Twins optioned Julien to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Julien put up a 132 OPS+ last season as a rookie and opened the 2024 campaign as the Twins' leadoff man against right-handed pitching. While he started off with an .830 OPS in April this season, he posted a .482 OPS with a 36.5 percent strikeout rate since May 1. Julien could regain a regular role with Minnesota later this season, but he'll head to St. Paul for now as he looks to get back on track. Willi Castro will likely take over as the Twins' primary second baseman, with Kyle Farmer being mixed in against lefties.