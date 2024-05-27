Julien went 0-for-2 in Sunday's loss to the Rangers. He was moved down to eighth in the lineup against a right-handed starter amid a 1-for-25 slump that has lowered his batting average to .199 and his OPS to .674.

Julien also has just one walk over his last eight games as well as his struggles since the end of April have accelerated. He was hitting just .147 with a .418 OPS over his last 24 games before Sunday. Moving him down in the order from his usual leadoff spot against right-handed pitchers is a sign of his recent troubles. His slump has lasted long enough that he may start to lose playing time and it's not out of the question that he could face a trip to the minors to get him back on track .