Adrianza went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored during Tuesday's 6-4 win in Detroit.

Adrianza came up huge for the Twins on Tuesday, with his seventh-inning grand slam proving to be the difference in the game. The 28-year-old now has three home runs in his last 30 at-bats after failing to homer through his first 103 at-bats of the season. Adrianza has a respectable .256/.320/.748 slash line as he continues to improve after a rough start to the season.