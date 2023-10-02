Adrianza elected free agency Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Adrianza cleared waivers after being removed from Atlanta's 40-man roster last week and will now get an early start to free agency. The utility player missed a large chunk of the 2023 season with elbow and shoulder injuries but his versatility will be appealing to some teams, albeit probably on a minor-league deal.
