Adrianza was transferred to the 60-day injured list by Atlanta on Friday with a left shoulder strain.
Adrianza had been set to return from his right elbow injury soon but evidently must have hurt his shoulder while on a rehab assignment. He now won't be eligible for activation until early July.
