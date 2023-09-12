Adrianza (elbow/shoulder) shifted his rehab assignment Tuesday from High-A Rome to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Adrianza went 1-for-5 with a double and two walks during his three-game stay in the South Atlantic League and is now just one step away from returning to Atlanta's active major-league roster. The veteran utility infielder has been out since early May due to elbow and shoulder injuries.
