Atlanta reinstated Adrianza (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and designated him for assignment Monday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Triple-A Gwinnett's season coming to an end Sunday, Adrianza's minor-league rehab assignment simultaneously concluded. Over an 11-game stint with Gwinnett, Adrianza batted just .152, and though he's seemingly healthy again, Atlanta didn't have room for him on its roster. Atlanta will proceed with Nicky Lopez and Luke Williams as its primary utility men for the final week of the regular season.