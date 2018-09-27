Twins' Gabriel Moya: Scheduled to open Thursday
Moya will open Thursday's game against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Moya is set to open his sixth game of the season. The lefty posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with four strikeouts in six innings through his first five starts. He figures to go one or two innings before giving way to a long reliever.
