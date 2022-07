Sanchez will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez had been starting to lose out on work at designated hitter to begin the past week, but top backstop Ryan Jeffers' (thumb) move to the injured list Friday should pave the way for Sanchez to see steady work behind the dish. He'll be making his third consecutive start at catcher after going 2-for-7 with a walk and a run over the past two contests.