Miller had his contract selected by the Twins on Sunday.

Miller was acquired by the Twins in early August from the Mariners. Since, he's played with Triple-A Rochester and racked up a .233/.319/.317 line in 15 games. With the team dealing with injuries to Marwin Gonzalez (abdomen) and Byron Buxton (shoulder), Miller is likely to serve as depth in the outfield. He had 35 stolen bases in Triple-A, so he could get a few steals if he finds playing time.

