site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-ian-miller-sent-down | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Ian Miller: Sent down
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Miller was optioned to the Cubs' alternate training site Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He made one appearance during his short stint in the majors but did not get an at-bat. Miller will continue to serve as organizational outfield depth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read