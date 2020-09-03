site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Ian Miller: Outrighted to South Bend
RotoWire Staff
Miller cleared waivers and was assigned outright to the Cubs' alternate training site, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
He was designated for assignment and went unclaimed. Miller will continue to provide organizational outfield depth going forward.
