Miller went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

Miller has been impressive so far this spring, going 6-for-12 with two doubles and five runs scored in six games. The 28-year-old is pushing for a reserve outfield spot, though he's more likely to begin the season with Triple-A Iowa and possibly get a look down the road.

