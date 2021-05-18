Happ (2-2) took the loss in Monday's 16-4 rout at the hands of the White Sox, surrendering six runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out only one.

The left-hander had a 1.91 ERA through his first five starts of the season, but in two straight outings against the White Sox, Happ has been tagged for 15 runs in only seven innings, ballooning his ERA to 5.35. His 20:13 K:BB through 35.1 frames isn't encouraging either, but Happ will try to turn things around in his next start, likely to come this weekend in Cleveland.