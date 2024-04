Camargo was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

The 24-year-old catcher was slashing .268/.362/.463 with two home runs and 10 strikeouts in 11 games for Triple-A St. Paul and he was a league-average (100 wRC+) in 90 games at Triple-A last year. Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vazquez are still active, so Camargo will likely play sparingly in the short term. If he gets into a game, it would be his big-league debut.