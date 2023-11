The Twins selected Camargo's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Camargo had been set for minor-league free agency, but the Twins will add him to the 40-man roster to prevent that from happening. The 24-year-old batted .259/.323/.503 with 21 home runs this season with St. Paul. He has not appeared in the majors.